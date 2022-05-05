Board approves Costco proposal for new store on Zoo Drive

Costco came a little closer to building a new store at Zoo Drive and Shiloh Road near ZooMontana.

The City of Billings Board Of Adjustment approved a variance during a hearing at the Miller Building on Wednesday night.

That variance will allow for a bigger building and more parking spaces.

City Of Billings Board Of Adjustment. KTVQ photo

The board voted 4-0 to allow Costco to construct the 141,000 square foot store with 562 parking spaces at 3840 Zoo Drive.

Costco's preferred proposal shows the building on the southern portion of the property.

KTVQ photo Costco's proposed building at Zoo Drive and Shiloh Road.

The heavy commercial zoning requires parking to be in the rear and sides of the buildings.

The variance allows Costco to put some parking in the front because it does not want to build over the Canyon Creek ditch that runs through the northwest part of the property near the corner of Zoo and Shiloh.

Several involved in businesses in the area wrote letters in favor of Costco relocating.

Two spoke in favor of the proposal Wednesday night.

The city received some email against Costco's proposal and one opponent spoke at the meeting.