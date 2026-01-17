Blue Angels visit Billings ahead of Yellowstone International Air Show

It’s not every day an F-18 lands at Billings-Logan International Airport, but when the Blue Angels are in town, that’s how they get around.

“I saw a fighter jet. I heard it first, and I saw it turn and head back towards the airport. I’m on the 15th floor, and they flew right by my window in the First Interstate Bank Building," said Billings resident Scott Mitchell.

The number seven jet of the Blue Angels flew over the Magic City ahead of the 2026 Yellowstone International Air Show, which will be held Aug. 22-23.

Tickets to that show went on sale with their arrival, and according to the pilots, it should be another one for the books.

“As far as our mission, our flight demonstration as well as community outreach, it remains unchanged. So, it should be pretty similar to what you all saw two years ago," said Cdr. Lilly Montana, one of the pilots who flew into Billings-Logan Airport on Friday.

It comes at a time that marks multiple milestones for them.

“It’s our 40th year flying Boeing Aircraft. It’s also the 80th anniversary of the Blue Angels being a team, and it’s also the 250th anniversary of the US," said the second pilot, Lt. Ronny Hafeza.

It was also a dream come true for students in the Aero club at Elysian Middle School, who were invited to meet the pilots and ask questions.

“They’ve been talking about it for days. For days, every day, I’ve had students say, ‘Oh my gosh! Are you so excited, Mrs. Reichenbach?’ and I’m like, ‘Yup, it’s going to be so fun.’ It’s a big deal," said Traci Reichenbach, a science teacher who facilitates the club.

The students say it lived up to the hype.

“It’s awesome that we are able to see these guys, and it’s super cool to be this close to an F-18 in person. I got a bunch of cool photos," said seventh-grade student Matthew Bodley.

“I’ve watched them once, but every time watching them, it's amazing,” added Arjun Kailasam, another student in the club.