Blue Angels return to Billings

BILLINGS - The Blue Angels will perform a short flyover in Billings on Jan. 13 in advance of the return of the Yellowstone International Air Show.

The "sneak peek" appearance by one of The Angels is scheduled at 12:45 p.m., according to a press release.

The Blue Angel jet will be "loud and beautiful" during the Billings appearance, the press release states.

The appearance is in advance of the 2023 Yellowstone International Air Show scheduled for Aug. 12 and 13. The last major airshow in Billings was held in the Summer of 2001.

"The Yellowstone International Air Show is not just an Air Show. It’s a spectacle, family-friendly event that merges awe-inspiring feats of aviation with patriotism, the enticing thrill of sports, entertainment, art, technology and more," the press release states. "It's a truly unique experience! Taking place over two days, the Air Show has an action-packed lineup of events featuring the Navy’s best aviators in the air with the World-Famous Blue Angels."

Tickets for the main event go on sale in February. Volunteer opportunities are available to the community. All volunteers can register online at the website.