LOCKWOOD — A blessing was given to Montana's first safe haven baby box in Lockwood on Wednesday.

Nick Anderson, the chaplain for the Montana state firefighters, gave the blessing to make the official opening.

Watch part of the ceremony below:

Blessing given to first baby box in Montana at Lockwood fire station

"I'm very proud of the members of the Lockwood Fire District. I mean, they excel at everything that they do. And having this completed and up and running is just a huge sense of accomplishment," said Fire Chief Branden Stevens.

Stevens explained that while Montana is a safe haven state, meaning citizens are allowed to drop babies off at a fire station's doorstep, the box provides a safe shelter for the baby if they aren't at the station.

"Having the safe haven baby box is really critical to the safety of the child so that a parent can surrender a child in a safe, anonymous way," said Stevens.

Justin McKinsey A look inside the safe haven baby box

The box is air-conditioned, heated and padded during the baby's brief stay.

According to Stevens, other fire stations in Montana are reaching out to the Lockwood Fire Department to learn how to install one.

Stevens said that the project started in 2024, spearheaded by Lockwood Fire Capt. Kevin Sparrow, but lacked the money.

"He had found an anonymous donor that was paying for this installation of the box, the cost of the box, the cost of the alarm system, everything. He asked if I would be willing to support that. And I mean, how can you not?" said Stevens.

About 60 friends, family and members of the Lockwood public gathered to celebrate the opening.

Justin McKinsey, MTN News Chaplin Nick Anderson gives blessing for the Baby Box

"Hopefully it's just very empty. But, you know, if it ever does need to be used, we're ready," said Stevens.

