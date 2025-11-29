Black Friday in-person shopping is slowing, but Billings stores remain busy

BILLINGS — Black Friday shoppers in Billings braved snowy conditions Friday morning to hunt for deals, though the shopping holiday has evolved significantly from its chaotic past.

While snow fell across the area, parking lots at Walmart and Target were packed with bargain hunters who started their shopping early Friday morning.

"We have been out since 6 a.m.," said Stacey Winkle, who was shopping with a young family member, Aurora Cochran at the Walmart on the West End of town.

Winkle told MTN that the two awoke at 5:30 a.m. to start their Black Friday shopping. Before visiting Walmart, the two had also been to Hobby Lobby, Michaels and the Bin Store.

"I thought it'd be really fun for her to see what Black Friday is all about," Winkle said.

Also at Walmart on Friday morning was Cathy Strum, who was with her longtime Black Friday shopping partner.

"We're still looking here. We're just getting started," said Strum.

For many shoppers, though, the experience this year was relaxed compared to Black Friday's heyday 10 to 15 years ago, when crowds would wrap around buildings, and anxious shoppers would wait outside stores for several hours.

"The last time we actually did Black Friday was at least 10 years ago, and Target was crazy," said Eli Phau, who was shopping with family members Betty and Courey Spire. "We wrapped around the side of the building, and we were waiting Thanksgiving night."

Strum noted the change in timing, as well.

"Since Black Friday's changed, we came out a little bit later... Usually it's 4 o'clock in the morning, (we'll) sit and wait in the traffic," Strum said. "But this year, we started at 9:30."

The shift toward online shopping has contributed to the more manageable in-store crowds. Adobe for Business reports that last Black Friday, online shopping hit an all-time high with $10.8 billion spent, with almost 6 million people preferring to shop online.

Michael Clough was among those who chose to shop from home. Clough, who was picking up a prescription at Walmart, told MTN that his wife used to be a big Black Friday shopper when their children were younger.

"(My wife and her friends would) actually rent limousines and carpool together... I like to do mine online and get it sent to me," Clough said.

Just a few blocks down the road, Target on the West End of Billings also had a full parking lot, regardless of the snow conditions.

Toughing the crowd was Tenley Slayton, who was a big Black Friday shopper 20 years ago, when her children were younger. Now, she rarely goes and said this year was out of the ordinary.

"Well, (I avoid Black Friday because of) the crowds," said Slayton. "And you know, I will wait until a different day when it's not so busy or I'll order online... It probably diverts you into buying other things you don't need."

However, some Billings residents noted that they're hoping to return to the traditional Black Friday experience.

"It was not too bad... We're hoping to start a new tradition," said Winkle.

Strum noted she felt the same, reminiscing about the strategic planning that used to go into Black Friday shopping.

"We were doing walkie-talkies with each other," she said. "We were thinking of different ways on how we were gonna finagle our carts, in case we don't get one."

According to a 2025 Salsify Black Friday report, 53% of shoppers expect to spend the same amount on Black Friday as last year.

When MTN asked Phau if she missed traditional Black Friday shopping, she summed up her mixed feelings about the shopping day's evolution.

"A little bit," she said. "Missing the fun of the bustle, but also it's way more relaxed and convenient with online shopping," she said.

