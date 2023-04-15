Billings YWCA set to open shelter to help women and families

Domestic violence is a serious problem that some victims find almost impossible to escape.

A new shelter is opening in Billings to offer safe harbor.

TheGateway Horizonsemergency shelter will open on Monday.

On Friday, the YWCA celebrated with the grand opening.

The shelter will take care of victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse and trafficking and it's a place that will give them hope.

After the ribbon cutting, this may be the only chance for the public to see the building.

While the location is known, confidentiality will be crucial for women and families at the $4 million shelter.

They will have 25 private studio apartments and be open 24/7.

“Sometimes we have women that come in and they've been strangled,” said Nancy Old Elk, YWCA emergency services coordinator. “Sometimes they come in with broken ribs.”

Old Elk says sometimes the women who come to the shelter are fortunate to be alive.

“Women that we have to take extra precautions for, I mean, you know, not even going to the bus stop kind of thing,” said Old Elk.

She says men can also be victims and may seek help.

The YWCA hosted a special presentation before the ribbon cutting.

"It's a beautiful building constructed on a foundation of courage, love and hope,” said Billings Mayor Bill Cole.

And they celebrated on Friday because they will be able to help twice as many women.

"This is a dream come true,” said Erin Lambert, YWCA interim CEO. “After many years of thinking about what the best possible shelter would be. And this is it."

Lambert says this shelter differs from the existing YWCA facility because it has private rooms equipped with bathrooms and kitchens.

Spaces are no longer communal, which will take away some of the stress and help women overcome what she calls unimaginable circumstances.

"We as a staff are able to come along beside them and walk on their journey with them and help them find their strengths and their highlights of themselves and use those to build a beautiful life," Lambert said.

They want women to know they will always be open and ready starting on Monday.

"We're excited,” Old Elk said. “We're ready."

"I'm looking forward to many more years of offering safety and helping more people and having more success stories and happy endings," said Lambert.