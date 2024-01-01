Billings YMCA welcomes new gym members at the start of the new year

BILLINGS — The new year brings people's resolutions, with improving fitness being listed as one of the most common ones, and at Billings Family YMCA, they welcomed that goal. The organization held free classes from 9 am to 11 am on Jan. 1 to help encourage the public to sign up for memberships. Over 400 guests attended, who also enjoyed smoothies and jammed out to music for their first workouts of the year.

Kassia Lyman, the Health and Wellness Director at the YMCA, helped put the event together. She says she looks forward to the start of the year for the gym.

"January 1 is my favorite just because the energy is so much different," said Lyman. "We’re usually open on a holiday, but New Year is like, everybody is so refreshed and alive and ready for what the year brings them, and that’s just so encouraging to us too because they come and they’re just like, ready for action, action-packed, which is just so fun."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Kassia Lyman is the Health and Wellness Director at YMCA

For some members, it was business as usual. Mo Bain and his family have been coming to the YMCA for many years. He was there Monday morning to train for a racquetball tournament and sign his kids up for swimming classes.

“It was very busy and there was a great vibe going on with lots of music and smoothies, we had a great time this morning,” said Bain.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Mo Bain is a YMCA member and attended the New Year event

Despite the busyness of the holiday, Bain says he and his family enjoy frequenting the gym due to its family atmosphere.

"This is actually our most exciting part of the week coming to the YMCA. Our kids go to child watch while we go work out. They get to play with kids and then we go run in the track. This is one of our favorite, if not the favorite, time of week for us coming to the gym about four nights a week. We love it, we come all the time and it’s a great family event," said Bain.

It's not always easy to keep going on a resolution, and Lyman says the gym has ways to keep people motivated and coming back.

"We have a lot of programs that are launching in January just for accountability, so we have free programs where you’re with a trainer every day or twice a week and it’s completely free. We just want to be able to walk alongside you and help you in your journey, whether it’s in the weight room or the cardio room," said Lyman. "We just want to see people be successful."

When starting your New Year's resolution, Bain says it's best not to do it alone.

"Go with friends. Make it a community thing. Do not go alone," said Bain. "When I play racquetball, I never play alone, there’s always people to play. Don’t try to do it alone. It’s so much more fun, this is fun. It’s not something I have to do, it’s something I look forward to doing."