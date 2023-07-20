Billings woman reported missing in South Dakota

Authorities in South Dakota are searching for a woman from Billings who has been missing since July 17.

According to aFacebook post by the Fall River County Sheriff's Office, search crews have been looking for Jeannie Schweigert, who was last seen in Hot Springs, S.D. The town is located in southwest South Dakota.

The sheriff's office said several search and rescue teams have been searching an area where her vehicle was found with ground crews, tracking canines and drones.

"At this time, we are asking anyone that has property between Highway 385 North of Hot Springs to Highway 79 to please check your outbuildings and contact us at 605-745-5155 if you believe someone may have sought shelter," the sheriff's office social post states.

Schweigert is described as 5'7" and 115 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. Her family said she was born and raised and currently resides in Billings.

The sheriff's office requests anyone with information on her current location contact Dispatch at 605-745-5155.