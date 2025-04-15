BILLINGS — A Billings family is coming to terms with a devastating accident from a few weeks ago that left their daughter facing a long recovery after losing her leg.

Kealy Milton, 26, was driving back to Billings from Williston, N.D., on April 6 when one of her tires exploded, causing her vehicle to roll seven times on Interstate 94 near Terry in eastern Montana.

Watch video here:

Billings woman recovering after leg amputation following Terry crash

Her parents, Peggy and Chris Milton, first received the news via an emergency notification on Peggy's phone.

"I got an alert on my phone at 12:38," Peggy recalled Tuesday morning. "It said that Kealy had been involved in a crash, but that was it."

Chris said the limited information sent the family spiraling.

"We immediately tried to call to find out what that meant," Chris said of the text. "It was kind of a panic right out of the gates."

Soon, the family managed to get hold of the emergency team responding to the accident. That's when they knew that Kealy was in an ambulance on her way to Miles City, with plans to be life-flighted to St. Vincent hospital in Billings within the hour.

“Our hearts just sunk,” Peggy said, imagining the worst. “Is she alive? Is she going to be okay?"

While waiting for her arrival in Billings, both her parents feared they might never see their daughter again.

"The thought of it, and the devastation of, she might not be with us anymore," Chris said. "It was tough."

Fortunately, Kealy made it to Billings quickly enough. She underwent a 14-hour emergency surgery, which ultimately resulted in the loss of her left leg, five inches above her knee.

“It was devastating to us,” Peggy said. “As a mother, when you give birth to a child, they’re whole. Here she’s going to be without her leg.”

Her father added that seeing her endure pain has been the hardest part.

"To see her that way, not just as a person but as our daughter," Chris said. "That's daddy's baby girl."

Despite the harrowing circumstances, the support from the community has been overwhelming. A GoFundMe page was set up for Kealy, with multiple other fundraising events coming up, including a live auction at The Vig on April 25 and an event at Club Lux as well.

Her parents said a big reason for that support is what Kealy does for work. She's spent years working as an addiction counselor at the Rimrock Foundation.

“She’s kind. She’s going to put other people’s needs before her own,” Peggy said. "That's part of why she's so loved at work."

“It doesn’t matter if it’s her patients or clients or in her personal life," Chris said. "She’s just a sweetheart.”

Ironically, now Kealy is the one needing help — as her family prepares to help her adjust to her new reality.

"I'm just thankful she's alive," Chris said. "That's the most important."