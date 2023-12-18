Watch Now
Billings woman killed in Park County crash, two injured

Posted at 6:13 AM, Dec 18, 2023
LIVINGSTON — A Billings woman died Friday evening in a one-vehicle crash near Livingston.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old Butte woman was driving a Ford Explorer eastbound on Old Clyde Park Road near the intersection of Calvary Road when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and then rolled.

A 50-year-old Billings woman was killed. The driver and a 12-year-old girl were transported to Livingston Health. The deceased woman was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.

The patrol report states that speed, drugs and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash, and the road was dry at the time of the incident.

