Billings woman killed in I-90 head-on crash

BOZEMAN - An 18-year-old Billings woman was killed Thursday evening in a head-on crash on Interstate 90 near Belgrade.

The Montana Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 8:24 p.m. at mile marker 294 in the eastbound lanes.

A Dodge Durango driven by the Billings woman was headed east when it was struck head-on by a Toyota Rav4 driven by a 25-year-old Bozeman woman. The Toyota was traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lanes, the patrol said.

Both women were killed. Alcohol and drugs are suspected factors in the crash, the patrol reports.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released the following in a social media post:

On the evening of Thursday, October 27, 2022, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Gallatin County Coroner’s Office investigated a two-vehicle fatality that occurred near I-90, mile marker 293. A wrong-way driver traveling Westbound collided with another vehicle traveling East. The drivers of both vehicles were declared dead at the scene. The driver traveling East was identified as 18-year-old Brielle Papavero of Billings. The wrong-way driver traveling West, was identified as 25-year-old Madalynn Raab of Bozeman. The cause of death for both was determined to be blunt force injuries and the manner was ruled an accident.

