Billings woman identified as Boulder River drowning victim

BILLINGS - A 21-year-old Billings woman has been identified as the victim of a drowning in the Boulder River south of Big Timber on July 4, according to the Park County Coroner.

Aiden Lueken was recreating with family when she disappeared. Her body was recovered by first responders within 20 to 30 minutes.

Park County Undersheriff Tad Dykstra said it remains undetermined whether Lueken fell into the river or was swimming alone.

A GoFundMe campaign had raised about $20,000 for Lueken's family by noon on Tuesday.

This marks the second drowning in the Boulder River this summer. In June, 36-year-old Stetson Fancher of Missoula was found dead in the water following a three-day air and land search.

