Billings woman heads to Washington this weekend for Trump's second inauguration

BILLINGS — On Monday, Donald Trump is set to take office for his second inauguration, with an expected turnout of around 200,000 people, according to some estimates.

Hertha Voorhis, a Billings resident, plans to be among the crowd.

“It doesn’t matter about party, it is the presidency. It is the greatest office in this country," said Voorhis, who plans to attend with her son and a group of friends.

At prior events, she has also seen presidents Kennedy, Reagan, and Clinton in person.

In 2021, Voorhis was present at the nation's capitol during events of Jan. 6.

“When I say it was an absolutely wonderful event, I do mean that," said Voorhis, "We were just experiencing an event outside, peacefully — protesting, I guess, if you wanna call it (that).”

She had attended to make her concerns about 2021's election security publicly known.

“I had a calling to be there," said Voohris, who noted that she believes the breach of the capitol was a negative event. "I think we just wanted truth. There was so much — so much information coming out.”

She described an excited and positive feeling about Monday.