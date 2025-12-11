Billings West star TE Matt Ludwig released from letter of intent at Michigan

BILLINGS — Billings West tight end Matt Ludwig has been released from his letter of intent at Michigan.

The news was first reported by Rivals and On3 Media and later confirmed by MTN Sports.

"I never thought I'd be doing this," Ludwig stated in a text message to MTN.

Ludwig's release is part of the fallout from the firing of Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore on Wednesday.

Moore was fired for cause due to what Michigan stated was an "inappropriate relationship with a staff member." Moore was later arrested Wednesday as a suspect in an alleged assault, according to multiple reports.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Ludwig, ranked as a four-star tight end prospect and Montana's Gatorade player of the year, initially committed to Michigan in May during what was highly publicized recruiting process. He signed with the Wolverines during the early signing period on Dec. 3.

"I requested my release from Michigan and I'm opening up my recruitment," Ludwig told Rivals. "Michigan did approve my release."

Ludwig is one of the most highly touted high school football prospects in Montana history. He had offers from some of the most prestigious college programs in the country other than Michigan, including Georgia, Indiana, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Notre Dame.

He was recruited heavily by Michigan and Texas Tech — both Moore and Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire were in attendance at a West High boys basketball game in which Ludwig played last January.

Ludwig was ranked by Rivals as the No. 9 tight end prospect in the country.

Moore was head coach of the Wolverines in the 2024 and 2025 seasons. He had been a member of the Michigan coaching staff since 2018, serving in roles as tight ends coach, offensive line coach and later offensive coordinator.

He served as acting head coach during the 2023 season as Jim Harbaugh served separate suspensions for recruiting violations and a sign-stealing scandal. Moore also served a one-game suspension in 2023.

Moore was later given a two-year show-cause penalty and a one-game suspension to be served during the 2026 season for his role in the sign-stealing scandal.

