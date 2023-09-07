Billings West searching for new principal

Billings West High School is losing its principal just a few weeks after the start of the school year.

Principal Kelly Hornby is taking a new, undisclosed role with the district, Superintendent Erwin Garcia wrote in a letter posted Wednesday to the district's social media pages.

Jeremy Carlson, the school's assistant principal, will take over as the interim principal of West High, according to Garcia. Carlson was previously the principal of Orchard Elementary on Billings South Side before becoming an administrator at West.

Garcia gave no reason for Hornby's departure, nor did he offer specifics on what his new role is. Hornby was hired as West principal under former Superintendent Terry Bouck, and he had previously worked as assistant superintendent for curriculum, assessment and professional development at Campbell School District in Wyoming.

Garcia wrote that the district will continue to look for a permanent replacement, and he encouraged students, parents and staff to participate in the process.

"In the coming days, I will provide more information about the process I will use to make a recommendation to the School Board to fill the principal position. We firmly believe that by working together, we can provide the highest quality education and create optimal conditions for our students and staff to thrive. Your continued support and engagement are vital as we navigate this period of change," Garcia wrote.

