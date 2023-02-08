Billings West High School to install vape detectors

BILLINGS - Billings West High School has informed parents and students that vape detectors would soon be installed in all school building restrooms.

In a note sent to parents and students on Tuesday, Principal Kelly Hornby said the detectors will notify the school administration and the school resource officer if a vape device has been activated in the area.

"A vape infraction at West can lead to school consequences, a possible code of conduct for participating athletes, and legal consequences through our SRO," the note states.

