Billings schools take security measures Thursday morning

Update 10:58 p.m.

All schools have returned to normal operations, school district and police said shortly before 11 a.m.

Other districts across the state experienced similar threats Thursday morning, and Billings schools "will continue to see an increased police presence around our schools," school officials said in a notice.

RELATED: Law enforcement responds to anonymous threats against schools in Kalispell

_____________________________________

Update 10:42 a.m.

The school district said security measures have been lifted at some schools.

"The Secure at West High School, Ben Steele Middle School, Poly Drive Elementary, Miles Avenue Elementary, Arrowhead Elementary, the Lincoln Center and Meadowlark Elementary has been lifted.

Other schools in the district remain in a secure as police continue their investigation. Out of an abundance of caution, police are checking all schools in the district. This includes all remaining elementary, middle and high schools, along with the Rimrock Learning Center, Charter Schools and Young Families."

_____________________________________

Update 10:20 a.m.

The Billings Police Department posted this notice and updates on social media:

Update: Schools are starting to be released from secure status as they are checked. Again we believe this to be a hoax. Other cities around the state are experiencing the same calls.

Update: At this time, Law Enforcement believes that the schools are being targeted as a hoax or “Swatting” incident. Law Enforcement has received another additional threat call following similar patterns that arr not credible. As a precaution SD2 has gone into a district wide secure. All schools are being checked district wide as a precaution. The secure status will be released after the schools are checked.

West High School has been placed in lockdown due to a threat made to the schools. Heavy Law Enforcement presence. Officers have school secured and are working determine credibility of threat. School will remain in lockdown while the situation develops. At this time all staff and students are safe. Updates will follow. Do not try and come to the school - Captain Wooley

__________________________

BILLINGS - Billings school officials and law enforcement were investigating a possible threat that forced authorities to place Billings West High School into lockdown.

School officials said in a social media post the lockdown and measures taken at other area Billings schools were "due to a call relating an alleged threat outside of West High School reported by a school resource officer."

The lockdown went into effect at about 9:35 a.m.

Meadowlark Elementary, Burlington Elementary, Will James Middle School, Central Heights Elementary and Miles Avenue Elementary were also placed in a secure status "out of an abundance of caution."

"Billings Police are at West High School continuing to monitor and investigate. We remain in close contact with our law enforcement partners and will update you as they complete their investigation," school officials said in the post.

A notice from the school district shortly after 10 a.m. states law enforcement believes the incident may be a swatting call "as this call came from a VPN address originating overseas."

The district states it received a similar call for Skyview High School at about 9:56 a.m.

"Out of an abundance of caution, all schools in the district are going into a secure to allow police to continue investigating and monitoring the situation."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

