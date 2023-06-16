Watch Now
Billings welcomes news parks director

Posted at 8:58 PM, Jun 15, 2023
The city of Billings has a new director of parks, recreation and public lands.

That new director is Mike Pigg, who is moving up from his role as parks supervisor.

Pigg competed against more than 30 applicants for the position.

With his promotion, he is launching a free summer program for kids called REC2U.

The goal is to help kids stay busy this summer, while having a positive impact on the community.

It runs every Friday during the summer and starts June 16.

You can find more information about the program on BillingsParks.org.

