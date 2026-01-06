Billings welcomes new mayor, City Council members

Six new faces took their place on Billings City Council Monday night, including new Mayor Mike Nelson.

They were sworn in in front of a packed house, pledging to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the state of Montana.

photo by Russ Riesinger/ Q2 News Mayor Mike Nelson

Nelson won a tight race last November against Jennifer Owen to become mayor of the city he grew up in.

“I challenge this council for the next term to remember that we can grow, we can meet those gnarly budgets, we can do it all—maybe not everything all at once, but we can think about it all. We can move forward with grace and respect, so please pray for us that we are able to do that,” Nelson said.

Five new council members were also sworn in.

“I think we have got an amazing council and an amazing mayor that is going to lead this city in great and new ways,” said Denis Pitman, a former county commissioner who now represents Ward 2.

photo by Russ Riesinger/ Q2 News Denis Pitman

While Pitman is no stranger to politics, it’s a first for many of the other new members of council, including Amy Aguirre, who represents Ward 3.

“It’s important to recognize that I’m the first woman of color on this council and that does not escape me as to how important that is, how much that puts on my shoulders, but I will proudly carry that,” said Aguirre.

photo by Russ Riesinger/ Q2 News Amy Aguirre

“It’s just important that we do the work, show up, and work together, which is something I’m really excited about,” said Andrew Lindley, who represents Ward 4.

photo by Russ Riesinger/ Q2 News Andrew Lindley

New Ward 5 representative Tony O’Donnell also asked for prayers.

“Please pray for us. This is not an easy job, but I pledge to do my best,” said O’Donnell, a former member of Montana’s Public Service Commission.

photo by Russ Riesinger/ Q2 News Tony O'Donnell

“Now it’s time to get to work and keep Billings the best place ever,” said Mark Nicholson, who now represents Ward 1.