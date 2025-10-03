Voters in Billings have some big decisions to make in next month's municipal election, including deciding who the next mayor will be as well as five council seats.

Those ballots will be sent out mid-month.

See sights from the forum:

Billings voters hear from candidates for mayor and city council

Citizens had had a chance to hear from some of the candidates running for city council and all four who are making a run for mayor at forum hosted at Thirsty Street Brewing on Thursday.

Forward Montana and the League Of Women voters hosted the discussion.

“In local election years, people just don't know the candidates as well,” said Pari Kemmick, Forward Montana senior organizing manager for eastern Montana. “And we try to remind people that these are nonpartisan people who are living in our communities who are everyday citizens who are running for office. And so we're doing our best to get all the information out there we can so people can cast an informed ballot.”

The Yellowstone County Republican Central Committee hosted a forum last week.

“We always have low voter turnout on the city council races which is amazing to me,” said Pam Purinton, central committee chair and former Billings city council member. “Because they have more impact on your livelihood, than I would say the state or even national politics.”

Mike Boyett, Amanda Housler, Mike Nelson, and Jennifer Owen are running for mayor.

The city council candiates are:



Mark Nichcolson and David Redmon in Ward 1

Earnest Hammer, Denis Pitman, and Kassi Strong in Ward 2

Amy Aguirre and incumbent T.J. Rogers in Ward 3

Andrew Lindley and incumbent Daniel Tidswell in Ward 4

Tony O'Donnell and Patrick Olp in Ward 5

Ballots for municipal elections go out Oct. 15, and have to be returned by election day, Nov. 4.

Late registration does continue until 8 p.m. election day for in-person voting.