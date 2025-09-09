Billings veteran surprised with free roof from a local company

BILLINGS — It was a moment of surprise for Cheryl and Marty Ash when they discovered they had won something big.

“Amazement. I couldn’t believe it,” Marty Ash said Tuesday.

The Ash family, who live in Billings Heights, won a free roof courtesy of Montana-based YellowBall Roofing and Solar.

Watch the reaction of the Ashes getting a free roof:

YellowBall's campaign, “Nominate a Veteran”, ran through August, and the award was announced Tuesday.

“It was just like we knew we were in the running, but we had no idea. So, it was a total surprise, especially seeing all the people,” Ash said.

The nomination came at a lucky time. The Ashes received their deductible from their insurance, but it didn't cover the full cost of a new roof.

“We had just got it inspected but found out that the insurance was going to be way out of pocket for us,” Ash said.

They found out about the promotion the day after the insurance company came out to their house.

"I was at work and heard it on the radio and told Cheryl about it. She put me in and here we are, the winners,” Ash said.

Justice Graham, owner of YellowBall, said he wanted to help the community.

“We just felt that it's important to give back to the community and what better way than to give back to a veteran,” Graham said.

As the owner of a roofing company, Graham knows just how much a roof can cost.

“It's a significant cost for a family,” Graham said.

Graham said that the cost of the roof depends on the size. The average cost can range from $15,000 to $18,000.

“Getting this is going to alleviate a lot of stress from both of our lives,” Ash said.

Graham said they plan to complete the project as soon as possible, within the next couple of weeks.