Billings truck driver injured in Idaho crash

A Billings truck driver was taken to the hospital following a rollover crash on the Idaho panhandle, according to the Idaho State Police.

The 74-year-old man was driving a propane truck east on Highway 12 between Syringa and Kooskia when he rounded a corner, lost control, tipped over and slid down an embankment, police said.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

Traffic was blocked in both directions on Highway 12 surrounding the crash, which remains under investigation.