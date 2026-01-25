BILLINGS — As severe winter storms disrupt air travel across the country, Billings travelers say they are staying prepared for possible delays despite no major local disruptions.

Watch the story below:

Billings travelers prepare for possible delays as winter storms disrupt flights nationwide

More than 12,000 flights nationwide have been canceled ahead of the weekend as severe winter storms hit much of the Midwest, South, and Northeast. Heavy snow, dangerous ice, and widespread power outages have prompted officials in several states to urge residents to stay home if possible.

Related: Millions brace ahead of winter storm bringing snow, ice and travel chaos to over half the US

Director of Aviation and Transit at Billings Logan International Airport, Jeff Roach, said local operations have not been significantly affected by the storms. However, travelers with connecting flights, especially those passing through major hubs, may still face delays or cancellations.

For Margo DuBos and her husband, Clancy, who were traveling from Billings to New Orleans on Saturday, that meant paying closer attention to conditions beyond Montana.

“At first I wasn't worried about it because I figured I'd get a notice from United, but then when I looked at how much of the U.S. it's covering, then I thought, well maybe I need to check out what's happening in Louisiana,” said DuBos. "Hopefully, we get in underneath that frigid, icy cold weather, and we slip into New Orleans.”

The couple said they fly frequently and try to stay prepared when traveling during the winter months.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

More than 1,000 of the canceled flights nationwide have come from major Dallas-area airports alone. For Laura Smith and her husband, that meant quickly reworking their plans, as their original flight from Dallas to Puerto Rico had been canceled earlier this week.

“I found out a couple nights ago that our flight from Puerto Rico got canceled from Dallas to Puerto Rico," said Smith.

It forced Smith and her husband to quickly reroute their trip through Portland and Charlotte in order to make their scheduled cruise departure on time.

“It's going to end up being a red eye overnight instead of a one-day travel, so we'll hopefully get there in time," she said. "We will be keeping our fingers crossed.”

As winter storms continue to disrupt travel nationwide, some passengers are considering travel insurance as an added layer of protection.

"During winter months like this, where a storm could pop up, we would highly recommend purchasing travel insurance," said Rupa Mehta, chief executive officer of Squaremouth, a travel insurance company.

Related: Winter storm travel insurance: What's covered and what's not?

Mehta told Scripps News that comprehensive travel insurance plans can help cover nonrefundable flights and hotel costs, but emphasized that coverage typically must be purchased early.

“There are also often benefits like travel delay coverage that can reimburse you for meals, hotels, and transportation,” Mehta said. “And always, always keep track of all documentation and communications because all providers have different requirements in order to reimburse claims."

Others say they are willing to take their chances.

“I think we've never felt like we had to have that," said DuBos. "If we get stuck in Denver, we just spend the night and hop on the next flight.”

Airport officials continue to recommend that travelers monitor flight statuses closely and stay in contact with their airlines, particularly if traveling through regions impacted by severe weather.

“I'm just hoping we make it in time, but thankfully they're able to accommodate," said Smith. "It'll be a longer travel day. It'll be overnight, but we'll see how it goes.”