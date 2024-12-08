Billings travelers excited by potential change to airline fees

BILLINGS — Earlier this week, a subcommittee in Washington DC held a hearing to discuss potential changes or even the elimination of extra airline fees.

During the hearing, Airline Executives from American Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Delta, Spirit and United Airlines testified that the fees are optional and make the overall experience more affordable for travelers, but lawmakers are working to change the current system.

According to a report from the Democratic majority of the committee, five airlines generated $12.4 billion in seat fee revenue between 2018 and 2023.

Air travelers in Billings on Sunday said the fees have gotten out of control.

"It's horrible," said Eric Rich, who had just arrived in Billings. "It's unfortunate that this is America and they'll rip you off as much as you can."

Rich said his primary frustration is the baggage fees.

"We're bringing a bag, we're going on your airline and you're going to charge me for my bag because it has to come with me?" Rich said. "A lot of people can't afford that."

Another traveler, Mike Hoezee said those additional fees are so overwhelming that it changes the way he travels. Hoezee goes out of his way to avoid the extra charges by bringing less items.

"I bring a carry on," Hoezee said. "I don't bring enough clothes for the duration of my stay. It's pretty bad because now I've got to take an extra trip to the store to get laundry detergent, wash my clothes and rewear the same clothes."

Rich and Hoezee's frustration were felt by the subcommittee members in DC this week as they addressed the airline executives.

"Flying your airlines is horrible," said Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri. "It's a terrible experience."

"We're all captives on your airlines at some point," added Democrat Senator Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire.

While the airlines claim the fees are needed, the subcommittee said the results in their report show otherwise.

“Our investigation shows they have no connection to actual costs,” said Democrat Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

All are signs pointing to potential changes that could lead to a much needed financial break for travels.

"If you're paying your ticket, I think your bag should be free," said Hoezee. "It would make a difference because we wouldn't have to suffer."