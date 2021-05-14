Billings TrailNet raising money for new Stagecoach Trail

Billings TrailNet announced Friday afternoon that it is hosting a community fundraiser to build the Stagecoach Trail, a new section of trail on Zimmerman Trail road.

The trail will connect the valley of Billings to the Rims.

Last year, Billings TailNet added another piece of the puzzle in completing the marathon loop, with the Skyline Trail atop the Rims. Executive director for Billings TrailNet, Kristi Drake, said Friday afternoon that projects like these are expensive.

“It is going to be between $3 and $4 million to build. Trying to raise that kind of money from Billings TrailNet would be a pretty tall order. But what we can do, is engineer it,” said Drake.

Drake said the nonprofit used $200,000 in grants and donations to engineer the Skyline Trail. She is expecting similar costs for the Stagecoach Trail project.

On May 6, the organization participated in the Yellowstone Valley Gives community fundraiser. There, in just a 24-hour period, they were able to raise over $12,000 to go toward engineering the trail.

While Billings TrailNet is in the early stages of completing the new project, Drake says she has already been hearing positive responses from the community. Back in November, Drake said they asked TrailNet members what trail they wanted to see built next.

“Nine times out of ten, it was the Stagecoach Trail. I also talk to a lot of cyclists, I know a lot of cyclists, I am one, and they are always asking me about the Stagecoach Trail,” said Drake.

For more information on the Stagecoach Trail and how to donate, visit billingstrailnet.org