Billings third-grader's Angel Fund raises thousands for students in need at McKinley Elementary

BILLINGS — While most kids will be asking Santa for toys and gifts for Christmas, one Billings third grader is using his wish to ask for donations to assist students in need at McKinley Elementary School.

Nine-year-old Porter Eaton started the McKinley Angel Fund all on his own after learning about how many students are either homeless or live in a shelter.

“My dad came home one day and he said that he had learned that there were all these kids homeless," said Porter. "I thought this year there would be around the same amount, so I thought that I could maybe help raise money for the school.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Porter Eaton is a third grader at McKinley.

McKinley is a Title 1 school, meaning they meet the 40% threshold of students who are low income, so all students receive free breakfast and lunch each day. McKinley Elementary School counselor Caitlin Hraban sees a large number of students who struggle to meet their basic needs.

“We have a high transient population. We have students who are with us for three months and then they move to a new school,” said Hraban.

She gives out nearly 30 backpack meals a week to students with food insecurity on the weekends. These challenges can translate into the classroom.

"If you're sharing a home with someone, you don't necessarily have your own bed, you don't have your own bedroom, transportation to and from school is a concern, a meal is a concern, learning is the last thing on your mind. You're just trying to figure out where you're going home to at the end of the day," said Hraban.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News McKinley Elementary School is classified as a Title 1 school.

This issue concerned Porter, and he began coming up with ways he could help his classmates.

"I never did really think twice about all these kids and then the other couple of weeks ago, I just really thought about it and that I can maybe probably make a big difference," said Porter.

These conversations can be difficult for a student to grasp, but his father, Dusty Eaton, emphasizes that having them with your children is important.

“It really did stem from those dinner table conversations of there's kids that are in your class right here that don't go home to a dinner table. That's really where it all starts,” said Dusty.

Porter settled on assisting students with gear needed to get through the colder months, like jackets, gloves, socks, and blankets. It was a huge undertaking for the third grader, but he was confident.

“He was so excited about it, but he was questioning, 'Where do I start?' This is a big lift, and he ended up setting the goal. We at first said, 'Well, could you raise $1,000?'" said Dusty.

With the help of his parents, he set up a bank account, launched a GoFundMe campaign, and quickly got the attention of the community.

“In my little school, there are currently 6 homeless kids, 17 kids living in motels, and one student living in the shelter. Listen to that!” said Porter in a video posted to his GoFundMe.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Porter's GoFundMe raised thousands in only a few short weeks.

What started as a $1,000 goal grew to $10,000, and Porter hopes to soon double it.

"I'm going to manage the fund with the help of my principal and mom and dad, and 100% of every dollar donated will go to helping these kids," said Porter. "I've raised like about seven thousand dollars so far, so I'm doing pretty good.”

Within a few weeks, donations poured in from friends, family, strangers, and even generous amounts from local businesses.

"He presented to a business yesterday and he had the entire boardroom nearly in tears, of which followed, 'Porter, when you run for governor or president, I want in on your campaign,'" said Dusty.

The campaign came as a shock to the McKinley staff.

"To say that like I was floored would be an understatement. I mean, he is a third-grade student who is thinking beyond himself at a time of year where I think everyone is like, 'Oh, for Christmas, I want or I need,' and it makes me really emotional to just think about that we have this student who thought so big beyond himself," said Hraban.

The Eaton's are still working with the school on how to best distribute the funds and the supplies. Either way, the funds will be life-changing for many students, making basic necessities more accessible.



Isabel Spartz/MTN News Porter Eaton and his parents.

"It takes some of that fear of reaching out to a school and maybe some of that shame too that people feel. Nobody wants to have to ask for help, and it's really hard to ask for help, and knowing that we have an angel fund set up I think will be really beneficial for families," said Hraban.



The act is not out of character for Porter, just now being done on a larger scale. It is something his parents are proud to see from their son.

“We're really proud. Porter's always had a very big heart and wants to help others and to see it now in a tangible way is really rewarding," said Dusty. "I think others may follow behind and support this in other ways, and that's really the goal. If we can build a culture of that kind of support here, it's a good long-lasting impact.”

After the success of the project, Porter and his family have big plans to keep the McKinley Angel Fund going for years to come, so that no child at McKinley will ever go cold again.

“Even though I was only in third grade, I thought I could make a difference," said Porter. “I hope that whenever the need arises, I can help."

In the season of giving, Porter's example of generosity will hopefully inspire others to do the same.

“He doesn't know looking at his peers, which peers may be living very differently than himself. For him to recognize that is really significant and really generous," said Hraban. “Really humbling to see that we have people who love McKinley, but beyond that, they love our students, and they don't know them, but they love them."

To donate to the McKinley Angel Fund, click here.