Billings teachers surprised with Golden Apple Awards

Seven of the best educators in Billings were rewarded Tuesday with the 2023 Golden Apple Awards.

A committee went out to the different schools to give out awards to teachers, principals and others working at the schools.

It's a surprise and a special time for the person receiving the award and that person's family.

It was a big day at Lewis and Clark Middle School for students and history teacher, Mr. Nels Jensen.

"It's quite an honor knowing that the Golden Apple originates with students," Jensen said. "That's a big deal."

As with all the recipients, Jensen's family was in on the surprise.

"He's always you know, using a pun joke at me," said Mercer Jensen, Nels' son. "So, it's cool that all these students recognize that with him. And like..."

"My terrible puns?" Nels said.

"Yes. terrible ones," Mercer said.

"Fair," said Nels.

"Dad jokes," said Mercer.

Earlier in the day, it was the same scene at Central Heights Elementary for Principal Kyra Gaskil.

"A complete honor and a total shock," said Gaskill.

A poster behind Gaskill with a theme she chose for this school year states, "Be The Sunshine."

"All related to be good people, be kind, compassionate and caring," said Gaskill.

Over at Rose Park Elementary, kindergarteners were asked if Jill Powers is a good teacher.

"Yea," the class yelled together.

"I'm just excited to be honored with an award doing something that I love to do every day," Powers said. "So I love kindergarten and I love teaching."

Nearly every Rose Park student has been in Powers' classes.

"I looked out and I saw from fifth grade down to kindergarten, different students that I've taught over the years," Powers said. "So it was an honor to be here in front of students and staff."

A total of seven district staff are honored throughout the day, one the Golden Apple committee always loves.

The other winners include:



Sandi Carlson, Skyview High School registrar

Kassidy Conlon, Medicine Crow Middle School orchestra teacher

Lisa Hatlestad, Senior High School biology teacher

Emily McClure, Riverside Middle School attendance/behavior specialist

"Going above and beyond in their daily work for the betterment of our students and the school district," said Lynn Jensen, Golden Apple Committee co-chair.

And it looks like they found it.

"I'm so proud of you," Mercer said about his dad. "Good job, buddy."

"Thanks dude," said Nels.

The teachers went to a special luncheon and a banquet is scheduled for May 9.