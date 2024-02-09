Billings tattoo studio offering Valentine's Day-themed flash tattoos ahead of holiday

BILLINGS — With Valentine's Day less than one week away, Octopus Ink Art Studio's owner, Megan Begger, is offering holiday-themed flash tattoos. She said it provides tattoo options for less decisive clients.

“They see it and think, ‘man, that’s what I’ve wanted, but just didn’t know how to bring it out on paper,'" said Begger.

Being tattooed, according to the artist, can be a form of cathartic release.

“Tattooing is a delicate thing. People release a lot of emotion when they’re getting tattooed … some think that the pain, kinda, brings out, maybe, some emotions they’ve been holding up," said Begger.

Those emotions can be more conventional with couples looking to get matching tattoos, but in some cases, the Valentine's Day tattoos represent lessons learned through heartache.

“Why did I get a tattoo before Valentine’s Day? Because I’ve had a lot of love lost," said Haleigh Westman, who received one of Begger's holiday flash tattoos.

The owner of the studio at 2201 Grand Ave. said many of her clients feel the tattoos are a method of self empowerment.

“Some people might not have the best experience with love and they want to kinda represent that on their body as a reminder that self love is there for them, instead of, maybe, finding it externally," said Begger.

Octopus Ink Art Studio is offering Valentine's Day-themed flash tattoos until next Friday.