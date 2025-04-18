Billings tattoo shop’s Facebook page hack leads to lost followers, lost revenue

BILLINGS — Facebook should have been the last thing on Whitney Donohue’s mind, but it recently turned her business upside down.

Her tattoo shop’s Facebook page, with over 12,000 followers, was suddenly hacked a few months ago. Despite using two-factor authentication, Donohue said, “It just didn’t make a difference.”

What followed were long days spent fighting to recover Forget Me Not Tattoo's digital presence.

“I probably talked to like 20 different Meta (Facebook's parent company) agents," said Donohue. "When they finally gave it back, two days later, it was hacked again … They said they couldn’t find anything wrong with it. So, it’s like they’re not even looking.”

She said her loss of page access dramatically reduced her reach, pushing one artist out the door for a short period of time.

"One of my artists even left for a little bit because it was just dead," said Donohue. "It was really devastating.”

Just days ago, Donohue launched a new Facebook page—and the Billings community showed up.

“Fortunately for us, we have a really great community behind us,” she said. “That page now is at like almost 8,000 followers within two days."