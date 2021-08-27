Billings Symphony opens 2021-22 season with small concert

BILLINGS - The Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale opened its 71st season with its BSOC Brass Quintet at the Billings Depot on Thursday night.

The five musicians, who play with the symphony, started with music from Renaissance, Baroque, Classical, Romantic and modern.

The group finished with American music featuring folk, ragtime and early jazz.

Mark Fenderson, trumpet player and MSU Billings music professor, led the band.

Tyler Honcoop, one of Fenderson's students, played the second trumpet.

Mary Roberton played horn.

Mark Souedi, Rocky Mountain College music professor, played lead trombone.

Steve Patton, West High band director, played bass trombone.

The concert is part of the Sukin series of six smaller performances.

Executive Director Ignacio Barron Viela says its an opportunity to connect more people with the symphony.

After more than two years away, the full symphony returns to the Alberta Bair Theater on September 25.