Billings superintendent's community meeting addresses mental health

Students across the nation have faced increased mental health problems partly because of social media and cell phones, according to Dr. Erwin Garcia, School District 2 superintendent.

He hoped to address the issue with the help of some experts at a superintendent's community meeting at Senior High School on Tuesday night.

"Mental health is a critical area in the state of Montana," Garcia said.

We have one of the highest rates in suicide. One of the highest rates of depression and anxiety across per capita."

Garcia said the district analyzed data for middle and high school students, last year.

"The percentage was very close to 20 percent for students to think about suicide as a pathway and for some to become in a way obsessed about the topic,." Garcia said. "That's pretty concerning."

The superintendent invited the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Billings with the big message for parents to be aware of their children, what they're doing, and to not be afraid to ask for help.

“And the last time I had an incident, I got too darn close to that line,” said Sheryl Schaefer, NAMI volunteer, who has overcome depression.

Patty Yoder also works with NAMI.

“If you're working with children, irritability and temper tantrums, you're going get that trouble because they don't know how to say to you, this is what's going on with me,” Yoder said.

In Our Own Voice is a NAMI program involving their experiences with depression and suicidal thoughts.

That gives them the knowledge and experience to help others.

“Notice little hints of differences that might show a sign of something coming on and don't be afraid to get help,” Schaefer said. “Do not be afraid.”

Garcia said nationwide since 2010, anxiety in teenage girls has increased 150 percent and 100 percent in teenage boys.

He attributes much of that to social media and cell phones.

“There is value when parents are very aware of the use of technology and how technology cell phones and social media is affecting the minds of our kids," Garcia said.

And that's why School District 2 has a new policy for students to leave cell phones behind when entering class.

"Elementary and middle school, you can't bring a cell phone to school, pretty much," Garcia said. "In high schools, you have to leave your cell phone behind. You can't enter the class and interact with the cell phone while in class."

For Garcia, that idea carries over to his family.

“Personal case, my kids don't have social media,” Garcia said. ”My kids don't use a cell phone and they probably won't use it until they're 17, 18 years of age and ready to go to college.”

Schaefer also mentioned the technology and repeats the need for paying attention to behavior and not being ashamed of asking for help.

“It's one of those things that people are embarrassed about,” Schaefer said. “But if you just speak out, you find out there's others. Maybe your neighbor. Maybe your best friend hasn't shared either. It's not the end of the world.”