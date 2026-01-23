BILLINGS — For the first time, Billings Public Schools is teaming up with TEDx to elevate student voices and unleash creativity through a special speaking event.

Students across Billings high schools have joined the student committee to help evaluate and select applicants for the event scheduled for April.

Billings students get chance to share their stories at first TEDxYouth event

"If you have ever had a problem that— everyone goes through them— but you found like a different, better way to look at it, like you found it from a different perspective, that's what we're looking for in this," Skykiew freshman Serenity Cobb said Thursday.

Added Skyview junior Marleigh Rodriguez said: "Really big on personal experiences is what we want to see from the speakers."

The theme for this year's event was announced as "Uncommon: Unique Ways for a Unique World."

Students say that other students are always going through something, and this event provides another way for those students to look at life.

"Our goal with this TEDx program is to give children in eighth through 12th grade a voice and a chance to speak in front of others and show their experiences and how they use that for problem solving and just to perform and to be themselves on stage," West High senior Will Wallace said.

Students from all over the county still have an opportunity to apply, as the deadline is midnight on Sunday.

