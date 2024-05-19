Billings South Side teens recognized after rescuing neighbor's pets from fire

BILLINGS — A pair of Billings teenage brothers were honored by their community after saving their neighbor's pets from a fire last Saturday.

What started as a shed fire ended up destroying two homes in the C&C Community, a resident-owned neighborhood in the South Side. 15-year-old Draeven Cox and 13-year-old Raider Reicher went into the homes to rescue several cats and dogs that were trapped inside, making Toni Reicher one very proud mom.

"I was scared but like also my kids knew that they had to help because that’s how they were raised, to help people when they needed help,” said Riecher.

MTN News Raider Reicher and Draeven Cox after receiving their certificates from C&C Community board president, Wendy Herman.

C&C Community's board of directors recognized the two young men's actions with certificates of merit during their annual board meeting.

“One of my buddies just got stabbed to death and died and then my friend Mikaylee died in a car crash, so I was thinking maybe I can help people rather than hurt somebody,” Cox said solemnly.

“Just got to protect the kind of community, and we’re all together and it’s came far,” Raider added.

After the experience, Cox is setting his sights on becoming a firefighter once he finishes high school.

To donate to the two families that have been displaced by the fire, visit their GoFundMe page.