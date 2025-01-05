Billings sourdough-making seminar aims to slash food costs and empower consumers

BILLINGS — On Saturday, Kira Pintler held a sourdough-making seminar at Mazevo Coffee.

“(Bread is) just simple, but it’s so nourishing,” said Pintler.

A mother to six kids, she said she feels grocery prices have dramatically increased over the last four to five years — the very reason Heather Hanson said she attended the seminar.

“Our grocery bill went closer to $500 for two weeks," said Hanson, who lives in a house with her two kids and husband.

For Pintler, interest in making food began when she was a teenager and experienced inflammation from various processed foods.

“I had severe arthritis pain. So, in my late teens, early 20s, it was challenging going up and down stairs," said Pintler.

She said she sees bread as a symbol of life, which she enjoys sharing with her family.

“My favorite memories are of baking for my kids," said Pintler. "In a kid's eyes, it’s magical.”