Billings Soup and Such closes downtown location after 16 years

BILLINGS — After 16 years of serving the Billings community, Soup and Such will be closing its downtown location.

Owners Antonia and Mike Craighill posted an announcement to social media stating that their downtown location never returned to pre-COVID customer levels.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Announcement from Soup and Such

They said with many empty office spaces downtown and more people working from home, the foot traffic they saw before the pandemic has diminished.

It's a sad day for patrons like Laren Fortney, who's eaten at that location nearly every day for the last 16 years.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Laren Fortney

"I've been here since they first opened, because I helped with the remodeling and everything. So it is sad," Fortney said. "I know that it's tough for everybody, because they're all having the same issue as the guy that owns this building. Jacque has got space available, but the new tenants aren't coming."

The downtown Soup and Such's last day will be Aug. 30. Meanwhile, the West End location at Shiloh Crossing is still open for business.