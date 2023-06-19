Billings son sees local bike show as tribute for his father

While many got the opportunity to be with their dad for Father's Day, that wasn't the case for Logan Shull.

Instead, the 22-year-old spent the weekend honoring his late father by submitting his favorite bike into an annual local bike show.

“He won last year, but I just thought it’d be cool to enter again for him this year,” Shull said on Sunday. "It was a good way to honor his legacy."

MTN News

Shull's father, Darren Shull, was killed last July when he was trying to help another man who crashed his motorcycle just outside of Roberts. Both men were tragically struck by a Carbon County Sheriff's Deputy, killing them instantly.

"Just shock," Shull said when recounting his initial emotions, "We couldn't really believe it, you know? It was my dad that pulled over to help somebody and for him to die a hero is just shocking."

Shull said that it's been a difficult year for both him and his family, as all of them have had to work hard to get used to living without their father.

"He was a family man who always took care of my brother and I and our sisters," Shull said. "It's been tough every day."

For much of the past year, the Shulls have had few details about the incident. After a coroner's inquest held in Red Lodge a couple weeks ago, Shull said the family finally had some answers.

"For awhile, we didn't really know all of the details," Shull said. "It's nice to have some of the details, but it's just still pretty unbelievable and hard to wrap your head around."

The inquest ultimately ruled that the deputy should not face any legal charges. A decision that Shull said is a tough pill to swallow.

“It’s sad that no justice will be served, because I just keep thinking if it was me going over a hundred miles an hour and I took somebody’s life, I would be in jail,” Shull said.

MTN News

Logan's step-mom, Lacy Shull, said that as a mother, moving on from this tragedy, has been difficult for all of her children.

"I just worry most about my kids' mental health and that they are moving on and remaining grounded," Shull said. "It's been a really challenging year."

But over the weekend, Logan took moving on to another level. Not only entering his dad's favorite bike into a competition, but also winning two different awards while doing so.

"I'm extremely proud of Logan for doing this," Lacy said. "I know it's hard everyday that he gets up and everyday that he sees his dad's cars or bikes."

Darren won awards at the same bike show a year ago, and Lacy said watching Logan do it over Father's Day weekend only added to how special the event was.

MTN News

"It's been really hard for Logan," Lacy said. "He was really close to Darren. They were more like best friends than like father and son. It's hard, but it's also nice at the same time that he was able to do this for Darren."

And Logan said it's the best way he can think of trying to move on — honoring his father's legacy by doing what he and his dad loved most.

"Every day is hard, but this one being father's day is especially," Shull said. "Riding his bikes is kind of my way of connecting with my dad because before, we'd ride side by side everywhere we'd go. I just can't help but think of dad watching down, smiling on me, and being happy and proud."