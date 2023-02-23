Billings snowplow drivers stay ready for Montana's unpredictable weather

While the winter storm didn't hit Billings as hard as many expected, city snowplow drivers were prepared to spring into action as soon as snow began falling Tuesday afternoon.

Most people don't look forward to heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures, but city snowplow driver Tommy Tristan is an exception.

“It’s one of those things, where we wait for some of the big storms to come through so we can do our job,” Tristan said as he plowed streets in Billings Heights Wednesday morning. “Some of us look forward to this. We like working a lot of hours. We like our jobs. We like doing this for the city.”

There was some snowfall on Monday and Tuesday, but it was much less than what had been forecasted and there wasn't much that accumulated. Tristan said that he and the 43 other snowplow drivers were prepared for much more.

“Yeah, I don't think we got as much snow as we wanted to get, but I don’t think there’s too many people disappointed in that," Tristan said. "It's Montana weather. It's hard to predict."

That unpredictability is something that street traffic division manager Derick Miller and his crew are used to.

“We just know that it’s going to change, and we’re going to have to adapt as it comes," Miller said. "We come in here and have a meeting before the storms, and just try to figure out what to do."

Miller said that every storm is different, and they will modify their response depending on the conditions. One of the main changes includes switching drivers' schedules and so they can work extra hours. In some cases, the drivers will end up working a 16-hour day.

“We got a great team, and that’s part of what makes you happy and makes you proud of the team," Miller said. "Guys are willing to adjust their schedule or do whatever they need to make the streets safe."

While these long days and nights may sound painful, it's business as usual for the drivers in Billings. Miller said that there's a sense of pride in the work that they do.

“The guys love getting out there working and making the city safe, making it look good," Miller said. "They’re proud of what they do and they should be. They work extremely hard."

And even though the job can sometimes go unnoticed, Tristan said it's a great group to be a part of.

“You’ll get some people that no matter what you do, they’re not going to be happy because it’s snowing," Tristan said. "The camaraderie with the group of people that we have. Like I said, there’s a little over 40 of us that do this, and they’re all great guys to work with."