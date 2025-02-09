Billings Snow Buddies back for another snow season, in search of volunteers

Billings Snow Buddies is a volunteer program that's been ongoing for multiple decades. It's popular in the community, serving 30 residents currently, but this year the team is still in search for more volunteers.

See the video below for this story:

According to the U.S. Census, 18.4% of Billings' population is about the age of 65. Of that population, about 10% has a disability. Billings Snow Buddies is here to serve those populations in the community that need help shoveling snow.

See MTN's previous reporting:

Think of yourself in someone else's snow boots. That's what Billings Snow Buddies' program coordinator, Justin Voeller, said as he shovels snow in frigid temperatures.

"These people, they've given back to the community. It's our turn to help them out," he said Friday.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Voeller joined the program in the 2010s while the City of Billings was still administrating the program. In 2022, they relinquished control of the program to him, and he's been coordinating with volunteers since.

Voeller says 20 to 30 minutes out of the day can make a big difference to those in need.

The program serves Billings residents who are elderly, have disabilities, or are not financially able to hire a snow shoveler.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"If the city's coming down and they're threatening a ticket, you can't clear your sidewalks, and the city does, wouldn't you want somebody to be able to help you out?" He said.

Snow Buddies has 21 volunteers this season, but, with 16 inches of snow so far in February and six houses on a wait-list, Voeller says more volunteers would be appreciated.

Wanting to help, Neil Beyer from California decided to join in October.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Beyer said helping people in need brings him joy.

"Help out. I mean there's a need. There's lots of people in our community who are unable to clear their own snow. If you are able, if you have time, get here and help out. It's a great thing to do and people need it," he said Friday.

One Billings resident grateful for Voeller's assistance is Washington state native, Judy Olson.

"I'm really thankful for them, and I know a lot of other people are too," she said Saturday.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Voeller has been shoveling Olson's snow for many years.

"Justin is one of the nicest people you can meet. He's so nice and he wants to help everybody. He's just, I really admire him. He's really an inspiration," she said.

Olson had a total of ten different surgeries in Fall of 2024. She's on the road to recovery, but has appreciated Voeller's help as she can see her grand kids and check her mail a lot easier.

"I don't think anybody realizes how much it is to have help until you can't do it yourself," she said.

Similar to Olson, Billings Heights resident, Buck Vonder, has had a positive experience with the program.

"I think that it's a real neat ministry for the City of Billings," Vonder said Saturday.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Vonder is a newer client of the program but has greatly enjoyed it so far.

Recently, Vonder has experienced a stroke, heart attack, and had open-heart surgery. He now has partial paralysis on his left side because of the stroke.

When he found out about the program, he signed up right away.

"It's something that I don't have to worry about... This last week especially, there's been a tremendous amount of snow," he said.

Vonder encourages anyone with the time or ability to join the program. He said if it wasn't for his health, he'd be volunteering.

"If I had the health, I would volunteer, absolutely," he said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Voeller and Beyer said it's an activity that only takes a short amount of time, but has a great impact.

"It's really a service, you know, something that we owe the residents of Billings," Voeller said.

"If you have time, energy, if you're looking to get more involved in the community, get out here and help out," Beyer said.

Although there's a wait-list, Voeller said to still reach out if assistance is needed.

To sign up, you can either join their Facebook page, or leave a message at (406) 647-0812.