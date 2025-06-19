Billings Skyview graduate planning to attend Harvard University in the fall

BILLINGS — In the fall, Billings Skyview High School graduate Jennifer Walks will begin her undergraduate career at Harvard University.

Walks's decision comes amid national headlines and threats over foreign student status from the Trump Administration.

MTN caught up with Walks in early June prior to her graduation ceremony to hear her reactions to getting into a university with a 3.5% acceptance rate, and her reactions to the conflict between the Trump administration and the school.

Learn Walks's interests and anticipations in the video below:

Billings Skyview graduate expected to attend Harvard University in the fall

Walks was born and raised in Billings. She attended Skyview High School from 2021 to 2025 and graduated on June 7.

"I think everybody in Montana is so kind," Walks said.

Walks told MTN while she's excited to start her 2,200-mile journey to Massachusetts, she will desperately miss her family and friends from the Treasure State.

"Its been super exciting. My dad and I have been joking that it's kind of like Hogwarts," she said.

Walks started applying for colleges the summer after her junior year. Besides Harvard, Walks was also accepted into the University of California Los Angeles, the University of Southern California and the University of San Diego.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

She said Harvard was the only Ivy League institution she applied for, and she originally planned on attending college in southern California, like her siblings. However, she said Harvard was the most financially feasible option for her and her family, because its financial aid program will cover her tuition and board.

"I'm definitely a little bit nervous just to leave my parents and that security blanket. But, I'm just excited to get to know Boston and Cambridge, and just a new city in general," Walks said.

Walks did not expect to get into the prestigious university, and she said she's experiencing impostor syndrome because of it.

During her time at Skyview, Walks was a straight A student, took 11 AP courses, was the co-president of National Honor Society, and was the president of the school's Kiwanis Club. However, Walks said her application stood out to recruiters because of her admissions essay.

"I decided to write it about my bonsai tree, and how that kind of inspired me to care more about the world around me... I just got the bonsai tree when I was 11, and I still have it now," she said.

As excited as Walks is to begin her college career, she said she'll miss Skyview and the support systems at the school, including her statistics teacher and her National Honor Society mentor, Kerry Gruizenga.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"I just think that support system is huge, and having people to encourage me is something that I'm not sure I'll be able to replicate at Harvard, which I'm sad about," said Walks.

"We probably spent more time with each other than we should've, but it was great. She's an amazing young woman," said Gruizenga. "I think she'll learn so much about the world, and about life. And it's so different than here."

Walks received her acceptance letter to Harvard in March. She accepted the school's offer around the same time the university began making national headlines thanks to the Trump administration.

In early June, President Donald Trump, via a White House proclamation, stated that Harvard University is "no longer a trustworthy steward" of international student education programs, largely because of what he deemed national security threats from the foreign exchange student program at the university.

The university also filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration in late April regarding federal funding research freezes of over $2 billion.

RELATED| Judge extends order suspending Trump's block on Harvard's incoming foreign students

RELATED| Harvard University sues Trump administration over $2B funding freeze

Because of the month-long controversy between the two parties, MTN asked Walks in early June if she was concerned about attending the university in the fall.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"I think it's concerning. I grew up with a dad who's a teacher. So, growing up, education was definitely always viewed as a privilege, and I just felt lucky to be able to come to school every day. I feel lucky to be able to pursue higher education. So, I think it's kind of sad to have an administration who doesn't view education like I have," said Walks.

Walks told MTN while she's unsure about her specific career path. She's interested in pursing a career in government, foreign policy or law.

"I'm hoping I just learn about a career that's perfect for me," she said.