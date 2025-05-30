Billings sixth grader finds local fame delivering weather forecasts

BILLINGS — On Friday mornings at Will James Middle School, while most students are thinking about passing the time until the weekend, one is focused on something else entirely: cold fronts and cloud cover.

Nate Blakeslee has become something of a local celebrity among his classmates. Each Friday at 8:10 a.m., he delivers his own weekend weather forecast during the school’s morning announcements—a tradition that started, he says, with a simple love of being outside.

That love eventually led him to weather apps and personalized predictions for just about anyone who asks.

“It is a great phenomenon because–people like my weather reports," said Blakeslee. "That’s why some people call me famous."

Nate was first inspired by the KTVQ weather app.

“When I saw your guys’ app a couple years ago, it encouraged me to really like weather,” said Blakeslee.

On Friday, MTN meteorologist Ed McIntosh paid Nate a visit to talk shop.

“(McIntosh is) a pretty cool dude. I hear pretty good stuff,” said Blakeslee.

Blakeslee does not reserve his forecasts, however, for the microphone. Teachers and classmates often receive custom updates from the young forecaster, written by hand and delivered with care.

“He writes out the weather report for teachers and his friends. He’ll give a one-to-one weather report for some of his teachers," said Kristen Brook, with Will James Middle School. "Everyone needs to know the weather, and so I think that he likes to be part of his school community with that."

For Nate, the weather is not just a subject to study—it is a way to connect.

“Well, passion is always a great thing–because everyone needs passion," said Blakeslee. "A lot of people depend on these weather forecasts."