Billings Senior wins War of the Walls competition

The winner of the 2021 MasterLube War of the Walls competition is Billings Senior High School.

Athena Renova is the artist behind the winning mural painted on the side of the Grand Avenue MasterLube store, the business announced Friday.

She says the bronc, seen breaking through a brick wall, represents the diversity at Senior High, and the students who work to break down barriers for minority and disadvantaged students.

West High came in a close second this year. That mural, painted by Cole Arroya, is on the side of the King Avenue MasterLube.

And Laurel High School came in third with its painting by Grace Timm, a senior at Laurel.

The painting competition coincides with the annual grad day fundraising event for the school all-night, drug and alcohol-free graduation celebrations.

You can help our kids celebrate safely.

Each school adopts a MasterLube site to do its fund-raising- a barbecue, a car wash, and donations. Every dime customers spend, Saturday, May 15 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. goes toward those school parties.

