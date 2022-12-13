Billings Senior High student arrested following shooting threat

BILLINGS - A student at Billings Senior High School was arrested Tuesday morning after another student reported a threat made on social media.

Billings police said on Twitter the threat to "shoot up Senior" was "substantiated and the student as arrested, charged with intimidation and remanded to Youth Services."

Police said there were no current threats to schools.

No other information was immediately released.

The threat and arrest follow similar incidents at Billings schools and across the state last week, including an arrest of another Senior High student.

