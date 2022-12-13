Watch Now
Billings Senior High student arrested following shooting threat

File photo of Billings Senior High School
Posted at 9:57 AM, Dec 13, 2022
BILLINGS - A student at Billings Senior High School was arrested Tuesday morning after another student reported a threat made on social media.

Billings police said on Twitter the threat to "shoot up Senior" was "substantiated and the student as arrested, charged with intimidation and remanded to Youth Services."

Police said there were no current threats to schools.

No other information was immediately released.

The threat and arrest follow similar incidents at Billings schools and across the state last week, including an arrest of another Senior High student.

