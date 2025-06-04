Billings seeking missing 14-year-old boy, Zackariah Bever

Billings police are seeking help finding a 14-year-old boy they fear may be a danger to himself.

Zackariah Bever, is 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build, blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hooide with a white square on the front, pants, a red hat with a leaf on the front and red/black/white Nike shoes.

He was last seen in the area of the 300 block of Monroe Street on Monday, June 2, and he is believed to be in the area of the Rims.

Call dispatch at 406-657-8200 with information on his whereabouts.