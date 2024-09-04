Billings schools working to restore Internet, phone service following storms

Billings Public Schools are working to restore Internet and phone to all buildings Wednesday afternoon the day after serious windstorms swept through town.

The district posted on social media that winds reaching up to 65 miles per hour Tuesday evening caused widespread internet, phone and PowerSchool outages across the district. PowerSchool is the system used to allow teachers and staff to communicate with parents and students.

The district noted that teachers stepped up to adjust, and the district's network provider is working the repair parts and get back fully online by the end of the week.

The storms caused disruptions across town.