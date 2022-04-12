Billings schools planning to resume classes Wednesday

The Billings school district is planning to reopen schools Wednesday as a major snowstorm starts to wane.

Superintendent Greg Upham said in a post on the district's Facebook page that forecasters had advised him that the worst of the storm was over. Students should prepare for wintery conditions Wednesday.

Other schools throughout the region also canceled classes Tuesday. Check back for an updated list of reopenings.

And follow the Q2 Weather team for the latest on the storm.

