Billings schools holding big garage sale this weekend

BILLINGS — A Billings summer staple is continuing its more-than-25-year run.

On Saturday, June 11, the Billings schools garage sale gets underway once again. The event kicks off at 8 a.m. and goes through 11 a.m. The auction starts at 9 a.m. and bidding will take place on various items throughout the day.

Scott Reiter is the executive of facilities for the Billings school district and has been involved with the event for nine years.

"We usually have a couple hundred people show up.... There will be a line for the garage sale when we open up," Reiter said.

Everything from tables and chairs to table saws and even vehicles are up for auction Saturday.

With large crowds expected, it's best to get in on the bidding early. The sale takes place at 1470 Industrial Ave. in Billings across from Fireside Lanes.