Billings school district opens 'Cafe Protege' kitchen at Lincoln Center

BILLINGS — Billings Public Schools opened a new food-service facility aimed at training budding restaurateurs on Thursday at the Lincoln Center.

Café Protégé Kitchen is a one-year culinary course through the Lincoln Center that accepts 40 students a semester. It offers an introduction to the restaurant and food service industry, including workplace safety, using equipment, and culinary skills. The original kitchen at MSU Billings' City College flooded in 2023 at the end of the school year, forcing the class to move.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday to celebrate the new Café Protégé at the Lincoln Center.

Chef Bill Jensen has been the program's teacher for nearly 10 years and was excited for the new space. For over a year, the program was temporarily on the second floor of the Lincoln Center building in an old chemistry classroom with one stove, four burners, and regular tables for prepping.

“When we flooded, I thought the program was going to go away," said Jensen. "As we progressed upstairs in our temporary kitchen and saw the progress down here, it was even more encouraging. I was able to bring students through here and let them see the facility."

The new kitchen cost $725,400. It was paid for through the Facilities Services General Fund for high schools and approved through a vote by the school board in February. The class also sells most of what they make at the Lincoln Center to help pay for ingredients and supplies.

“When it got put into place and turned on, the lights just went on for everybody and now they can't wait to come to class. It's kind of a draw," said Jensen. “To have [the students] come in and see it, crawl over it, really made all the all the temporary kitchen hours well worth it."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News One of the new amenities is an espresso machine and bar to make and sell coffee products.

The new kitchen will expand on what Jensen can teach. Some of the new amenities include a pizza oven, 40 gas-range burners, and an espresso station where students can make and sell coffee.

“Now when they come into a space and they see the room and the equipment, it's just a whole other world for them. It's like cooking on steroids,” said Jensen.

Izabelle Bowers is a junior at the Career Center and is enrolled in the course. She has been baking her whole life and wants to attend culinary school after she graduates.

“Honestly my passion has been growing since I was little. It's not really a passion anymore. It's my favorite thing. It's my life," said Bowers.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Izabelle Bowers is a junior in the course and aspires to one day own a bakery.

She has enjoyed the new things she learns each week, like making soups, sauces, and pan-frying techniques and said she could not have learned these if it weren't for the program.

“Especially being like just a junior in high school. I didn't think I was going to be able to get into a professional kitchen until I was out of college, so being able to be in this space at 16 is honestly crazy," said Bowers.

Bowers also said Jensen has been a great teacher. She even will continue the course next year through an independent study, meaning her teacher will give her an itinerary, but she will complete the work on her own.

“He really cares about all the students, but once he sees a student who wants to go into the future about this, he really focuses in. He gives everyone the same attention, and then if you come up with questions and everything, he will help you personally,” said Bowers. “I basically will be able to be down here and I'll have papers and stuff on my own and worksheets that I get to do. It's all going to gear me up to get ready for college."

The district has future plans for the space. The kitchen will soon be available for cooking classes for the Adult and Community Education program and also hope to expand the room with a "front of house" addition, fitted with a dining room, to add restaurant management skills to the course. In addition, the downtown location offers the opportunity for students to connect with nearby businesses, like job shadowing and internships, better assisting students into culinary-focused careers.



Isabel Spartz/MTN News The kitchen includes six ovens with gas ranges, a pizza oven, a convection oven, four prep sinks, and a dish washing station.

“It's honestly amazing that we get to be in here," said Bowers. "[Jensen] told me flat out, 'If you need more flour, I'll get more flour.' It's actually the best thing ever,” said Bowers.

For Jensen, the new space will help further grow the course and see students learn valuable skills that will translate past the kitchen.

“Culinary has a lot of transferable skills. Show up on time, wear a clean uniform, respect yourself. You may not be Bobby Flay or Rachel Ray one day, but those skills are very transferable and you're going to be able to cook for yourself. You're going to be able to take commodities and make ingredients and make a healthier meal for yourself and your family. Students need to learn that. What possibly could be more important than that?" said Jensen.