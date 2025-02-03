Billings Schools announce optional day off Monday due to weather

BILLINGS — Billings Public schools announced Sunday evening that parents can choose whether or not their student will attend school Monday because of the weather.

The decision comes as a large winter storm caused snow to fall constantly throughout the day Sunday, with more expected in the forecast.

The school district said they wanted students to be able to attend school Monday if they wanted to. Those who choose not to attend will not be given an absence.

At the moment, the district anticipates that all school hours and bus schedules will remain the same. They advised parents to dress their children in extra clothing before heading to the bus stops in case of delays.

The district said they will continue to monitor the conditions throughout the night, and that if it continues to worsen a full snow day could be called by 5 a.m. Monday morning.