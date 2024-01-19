Billings schools adopt new schedule for 2024-2025 school year

BILLINGS - Billings School District 2 has released a new class schedule for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year.

According to the schedule, classes for Billings students will begin on Sept. 3, the day after the Labor Day holiday. The last day of school for the year is scheduled on June 13, according to the calendar released by the district on its website.

Billings School District No. 2 Billings schools class calendar for the school year 2024 - 2025

The 2023-2024 school year began on Aug. 22 and the last day of school for students is May 31.

The district's board of trustees voted to bump back the start of the school year in December. The proposal garnered mixed reactions from parents.

