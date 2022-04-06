Billings school trustees take preliminary vote in favor of relaxing age-out policy

BILLINGS - A split Billings School Board took a step forward Tuesday night toward raising the high school enrollment age - opening the door for a Billings West High special-needs student to graduate - but stopped short of taking immediate action.

The board voted 6-3 at a special meeting to place the measure amending its policy 2050 on the agenda for its April 18 regular meeting. The proposal would allow all students who turn 20 on or before Sept. 10 to enroll in high school. In addition, it would allow certain who fall under the provisions of a new Montana law aimed at expanding education access for special needs students, HB 233, to enroll up to age 21.

The amendment was introduced by Trustee Mike Leo. He was joined in support by Trustees Scott McCullough, Jennifer Hoffman, Russell Hall, Brian Yates and Tanya Ludwig.

Voting no were Trustees Greta Besch Moen, Janna Hafer and Zack Teradekis. All three said they supported raising the enrollment age to 20 but were concerned about the uncertain costs of the second provision.

The board also voted down a motion to immediately approve the measure Tuesday night. The action required a unanimous vote, and Hafer was the lone holdout.

The issue came before the board following community outcry in support of Emily Pennington, a student with Down syndrome who will turn 19 this summer.

Montana legislators passed a bill last year, known as HB 233, that allowed school districts across the state to extend high school education for students, such as Pennington, with special needs. Districts were also allowed to opt out, which Billings did. Superintendent Greg Upham had argued that the state hadn’t allocated enough money to pay for the dozens of students who would qualify, which could end up costing the district around $1 million.

Community members rallied around the Pennington family, with dozens of parents blasting the board and its policy last week at a public hearing. The story made national headlines and sparked hundreds of students at West High to walk out of class in support of Pennington earlier Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Watch the full meeting below: